Lineker urges Arsenal to sign £81m star after Manchester United disaster

Gary Lineker has urged Arsenal to sign an £81m player following their 3-2 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (25 January).

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast on Monday (26 January), the former England striker said it would be “game over” in the Premier League title race if the Gunners signed Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

The former Manchester City star is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League, with Lineker claiming that the footballer is “not entirely happy with life at Atletico”.

“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud. Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over.”