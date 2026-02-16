Parkour-trained police officer ends chase with Hot Fuzz-style fence hopping

A parkour-trained police officer jumped over fences in a moment reminiscent of Hot Fuzz whilst chasing down a suspect.

Bodycam footage released by the Metropolitan Police on Friday (13 February) shows an officer exiting his vehicle and running after a suspect, who led him on a chase through a residential neighbourhood.

Spliced together with scenes from Edgar Wright’s 2007 film, which saw Simon Pegg’s police character hop through gardens during the pursuit of a criminal, the Met Police officer scales several fences before he manages to apprehend the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested for the greater good,” the force said, referencing a line from the film, adding that the chase was wrapped up in around 30 seconds.