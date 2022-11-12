Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Saudi Arabia's energy minister has said that the green initiatives put forward during last years' SGI forum aim "not just to prevent, but to create".

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comments at the 2022 forum in Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday (12 November).

"It will be humanistically relieving, I think, to see us attending to those who haven't got the means to cook with clean energy", Prince Abdulaziz added.

