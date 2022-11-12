SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Managing director of The Saudi British Bank Tony Cripps has said that the Saudi Green Initiative could prove a 'catalyst' for the region.

Speaking at the SGI Forum 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Mr Cripps said "That ambition [of the SGI projects] is huge and when I look at the infrastructure of it to support that ambition... it is a real catalyst for other sectors [in Saudi Arabia] to try and comply on that transition [towards a sustainable future].

