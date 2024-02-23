Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Saudi Cup could become “the best horse race in the world”, according to a legendary jockey.

French jockey Florent Geroux has posted over 1,700 wins since moving to America in 2007. But the Kentucky Derby winner believes the Saudi Cup, which takes place on Saturday night, has “the recipe” to become “the world’s best race”.

“It's the true world championship,” said Mr Geroux, as the top dirt-track horses from Japan, Europe and the USA line up in Riyadh for the contest this weekend.