The TravelSmart guide to Queensland, Australia’s Sunshine State

TravelSmart is going Down Under this week, exploring Queensland, Australia’s Sunshine State.

Simon Calder and Benjamin Parker take a look at the immense diversity to be found, from rainforests to desert and thousands of miles of coastline – plus the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral system. Ben shares his favourite spots to visit along the Sunshine Coast while Simon goes inland to discover what you can do without making a splash.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.