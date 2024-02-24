Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Executives in the world of horseracing have praised the Saudi Cup, as the event enjoys its fifth year on the international calendar.

William Derby, Chief Executive of York Racecourse, is attending the two-day event. "The Saudi Cup has established itself as one of the world's great races," he told The Independent.

"The event is truly international," David Mackinnon, Chief Racecourses and Racing Officer of Jockey Club Saudi Arabia, said. "We're enormously proud".

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Culture.