Fiona Phillips’ husband makes heartbreaking admission about her diagnosis

Fiona Phillips’ husband, Martin Frizell, has made a heartbreaking admission about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, revealing that she “doesn't quite know that I'm her husband.”

The TV presenter was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2022 and went public in 2023 to raise awareness. Frizell, former editor of This Morning, stepped down from his role in 2024 to focus on family.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (July 11), he shared that Fiona sometimes becomes confused about who he is.

Referring to a recent photo, he said, “She's looking great and she's kinda smiling... And what you don't know is she thought I'd kidnapped her.”

He added she recognises him “most of the time.”