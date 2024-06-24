On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the Conservatives most prominent politicians to be facing the very real threat of losing their seat at the general election in July 2024. Alex Ross spent the morning with the Tory member for North east Somerset and Hanham on the campaign trail.

As Rees-Mogg went from door to door in an affluent area, it wasn’t so much his Labour competitor Dan Norris exciting voters but Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. Can the Conservatives have any hope with Farage in the picture?

Get all your latest election news with The Indepedent.