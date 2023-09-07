What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools? | Decomplicated

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete or Raac is a lightweight alternative to standard concrete that was used mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls across buildings during the 1950s to 1990s.

But in the past few years, Raac has failed in a number of settings meaning schools have to urgently fix buildings where it is present, causing widespread disruption and a political blame game. In this Decomplicated, we look at what Raac is and how big the problem facing public buildings is.

