Ben Stokes has revealed that he was bed-bound for two days following the “exhausting” England vs India first test.

Speaking to David Gower on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday (2 July), the cricketer said that he was “very tired physically and mentally” following the five-day match last month.

“I was bed-bound for two days, I was pretty exhausted”, revealing he wasn’t the only one, sharing that Brydon Carse also felt extremely fatigued.

“It just proves how much test cricket takes it out of you, and it’s weird, but that’s why you love it.”

Captain Stokes oversaw a five-wicket victory at Headingley, with England now leading 1–0 in the five-match series.