Although same-sex activity has been legal since 1932, Poland has come under heavy criticism for its lack of rights protecting members of the LGBT+ community. Nearly one third of Poland operates as an “LGBT-free zone”, a town or a city which rejects “LGBT ideology”.

Activists claim that the anti-LGBT legislation has seen an uptick in violence against the LGBT community. Despite this opposition, Poland this home to a large number of activists, fighting for equal representation.

Human-rights activist, Dan Glass, walks us through the fight for LGBT rights in Poland.

