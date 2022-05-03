Independent TV

Showing now | Behind The Headlines

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

09:03

Charlie Craven | 1651592495

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

Although same-sex activity has been legal since 1932, Poland has come under heavy criticism for its lack of rights protecting members of the LGBT+ community. Nearly one third of Poland operates as an “LGBT-free zone”, a town or a city which rejects “LGBT ideology”.

Activists claim that the anti-LGBT legislation has seen an uptick in violence against the LGBT community. Despite this opposition, Poland this home to a large number of activists, fighting for equal representation.

Human-rights activist, Dan Glass, walks us through the fight for LGBT rights in Poland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

13:08

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Editor's Picks

Live

Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

01:45

Ukraine will win war and ‘be free’ of Putin’s invasion, Boris Johnson says

01:00

Protesters chant outside Supreme Court after leak indicates court will overturn Roe vs Wade

More Editor's Picks

01:04

Boris Johnson insists he is 'honest' during intense GMB interview

01:41

Pete Davidson helps Kim Kardashian struggle up Met steps in Marilyn Monroe gown

01:11

77-year-old GMB viewer says she eats one meal a day and rides bus to stay warm

00:47

Ryan Reynolds reacts as Blake Lively unveils second Met Gala look

More Editor's Picks

01:25

Elon Musk plans for ‘inclusive’ Twitter as he brings mother to Met Gala

04:29

Met Gala: The best-dressed stars of all time

00:51

Zelensky says humanitarian corridors are ‘working for the first time’ in Ukraine

00:52

Nicola Sturgeon says she is ‘not planning for Scotland to vote no’ in independence referendum

News

01:31

‘Way overboard’: Biden condemns leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade

01:13

Boris Johnson pledges further £300m support package to Ukraine

02:31

Ranting couple removed from JetBlue flight after shouting homophobic slurs

00:30

Russian foreign minister claims Hitler had Jewish heritage

More News

01:26

Boris Johnson hails Ukraine’s ‘finest hour’ in address to nation’s parliament

01:45

Ukraine will win war and ‘be free’ of Putin’s invasion, Boris Johnson says

Live

Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

00:49

Ukrainian nurse who lost both legs in landmine blast shares first dance with husband

More News

01:00

Donald Trump says ‘crazy’ Piers Morgan ‘bombed’ after explosive TalkTV interview

00:29

Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law

01:04

Boris Johnson insists he is 'honest' during intense GMB interview

01:01

Partygate: Boris Johnson says he has ‘no idea’ if he will be fined again

More News

01:00

Protesters chant outside Supreme Court after leak indicates court will overturn Roe vs Wade

01:11

77-year-old GMB viewer says she eats one meal a day and rides bus to stay warm

00:35

Ukraine: Evacuations from Mariupol steel plant begin

01:25

Elon Musk plans for ‘inclusive’ Twitter as he brings mother to Met Gala

More News

01:44

New Zealand welcomes back first tourists as pandemic rules eased

00:44

Kwasi Kwarteng says closing down Parliament’s bars to tackle misogyny is “excessively puritanical”

07:09:58

Watch live as Johnny Depp’s trial continues and Amber Heard testifies in court

00:48

Minister Michelle Donelan says sexists in parliament are ‘misogynistic dinosaurs’

More News

04:29

Met Gala: The best-dressed stars of all time

02:43

Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines flight at 37,000 feet

00:42

Video shows mid-air panic inside plane as flight hits turbulence during descent

00:52

Ukrainians denounce dire conditions inside Mariupol bunkers

More News

00:51

Zelensky says humanitarian corridors are ‘working for the first time’ in Ukraine

01:00

‘I adapted how I look to protect myself’: Nicola Sturgeon talks about sexism in politics

00:52

Nicola Sturgeon says she is ‘not planning for Scotland to vote no’ in independence referendum

02:08

Sunday politics roundup: Minister denies culture of misogyny in parliament amid porn scandal

More News

25:54

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi meets Polish president in Warsaw

01:19

Police use tear gas during annual May Day rally in Paris a week after Macron's election

01:15

Civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol

02:18:20

Watch live as Joe Biden attends funeral of former VP Mondale in Minneapolis

More News

00:49

Trevor Noah mocks Washington for hosting ‘superspreader’ event

01:07

Volunteers risk their lives to save more than 550 pets from Ukraine war

00:41

Angelina Jolie runs for cover in Lviv as air raid sirens blare

00:33

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas leaving thousands without power

More News

00:36

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv

01:03

Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

00:36

Minister denies culture of misogyny in parliament and blames ‘long hours’

02:08:12

Watch live as Joe Biden and the First Lady attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

More News

01:38

Britain set for ‘mixed bag’ of sunshine and showers over bank holiday weekend

01:22:56

Watch live as partial solar eclipse is seen in Chile

00:27

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine’s medical institute

00:58

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes former Tory MP Neil Parish’s resignation

More News

00:45

Tory Neil Parish admits to watching porn in Commons and quits as MP

03:40

This Week in Politics: Rayner hits out at ‘sexism’, and Tory MP resigns after porn scandal

00:45

Neil Parish tearfully resigns as Tory MP after watching pornography in the Commons

00:31

BBC Breakfast presenter tells viewers Boris Johnson ‘spent the night in prison’ in Becker mishap

More News

00:53

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby chokes up while discussing ‘depravity’ of Putin’s Ukraine invasion

00:52

MP accused of watching pornography in Commons should be kicked out of party if found guilty, says minister

00:30

Video shows rats at a Family Dollar distribution facility

22:22

Watch live as SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 53 internet satellites onboard

More News

01:30

Alexanda Kotey: IS terrorist jailed for life over Western hostage murders

00:52

Russian attack destroys apartment building in Kyiv

22:55

Watch live as Biden meets with Inspectors General

01:04:53

Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

More News

00:49

MP caught watching porn in Commons discusses MP caught catching porn in Commons on live TV

00:37

Fires break out during protests against far-right group in Sweden

00:27

Police fatally shoot unarmed suicidal man holding vape pen

00:30

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed after breaching terms of bankruptcy

More News

01:03

Drying fruits in Hazara Town in Quetta

01:54

Mother of missing aid worker fears for son's safety

01:14:34

Watch live as Anthony Fauci discusses 'new phase for the coronavirus pandemic'

01:03

Money Rebellion: Singing flash mob disrupts HSBC’s AGM with rendition of Abba hit

More News

00:35

Watching porn in House of Commons ‘completely unacceptable’, says Tory minister

00:48

UN chief Antonio Guterres ‘shocked’ as two Russian rockets hit Kyiv during visit

01:48

Shocking dashcam footage shows dangerous drivers risking lives on British roads

01:31

UN secretary-general doing everything he can to push for ‘full-scale ceasefire’ in Ukraine

More News

02:01

Ukraine: Pianist performs rendition of Chopin’s nocturnes amid ruins of Irpin

01:09

Conservative minister says male MP pinned her against wall and told her she ‘wants him’

00:48

Female Tory minister tells male MPs to ‘keep your hands in your pockets’

00:55

Pope apologises for sitting during general audience due to knee pain

More News

00:37

Johnson: Pornography in Commons is unacceptable

03:39

Depp v Heard: Most dramatic moments of the trial so far

01:55

Blind man survives after Russian shell hits his Irpin home

01:13:44

Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

More News

12:49

Watch live as Biden meets with small business owners

00:29

Biden calls for $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine

00:23

Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown by banging pots out of windows

03:19

Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says

More News

41:43

Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

11:16:53

Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

00:34

Russia's state TV tells viewers 'we're all going to die someday' over nuclear threat

00:44

Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps at M25 services to stop drivers filling up

More News

01:53:31

Watch live as Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian refugees march at Auschwitz

01:36:08

Watch live as MPs question Europe minister on NI protocol plans

00:45

Ukraine invasion: Vladimir Putin promises ‘immediate’ reaction if Russia threatened

01:39

Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony

More News

00:38

Trump claims Queen and Camilla competed for his attention during Buckingham Palace visit

00:31

Amber Heard’s co-counsel objects to his own question during Johnny Depp trial

00:52

Soviet Union behaved more rationally than Putin's Russia, says Truss

01:21

SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station

More News

00:35

President Macron gets tomatoes thrown at him in crowded market

02:11

York councillors vote to remove Prince Andrew’s freedom of the city

00:53

P&O ferry docks at Larne harbour after losing power in Irish Sea

01:05:30

Watch live as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy at Mansion House

More News

57:16

Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing

02:14

Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

02:01

Discharge of patients into care homes without testing ‘unlawful’, rules High Court

00:44

Johnson declines to apologise after paedophile Tory MP sat on sexual abuse panel

More News

01:00

Footage shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned of Halyna Hutchins’ death

01:01

Boris Johnson says 287 MPs being sanctioned by Russia should be ‘badge of honour’

00:24

Putin ‘shakes uncontrollably’ during meeting with Lukashenko in resurfaced footage

07:20:56

Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

More News

01:36

Boris Johnson ‘an ostrich putting his head in the sand’ over energy crisis, Starmer says

00:34

Boris Johnson denies calling rebel Tory MP Tobias Ellwood a c***

01:10

Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson ‘Comical Ali’ of cost of living crisis

49:55

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

More News

01:13

North Korea parades biggest missiles in front of Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang parade

01:17

Merrick Garland fails to offer opinion on how many police officers he believes are racist

00:30

Osman Kavala: Hundreds protest against Turkish activist’s life sentence in Istanbul

00:53

Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to destabilise Moldova following explosion reports

More News

01:33

Johnny Depp’s former house manager tells court how he found actor’s fingertip

00:19

Trump offers his definition of ‘a woman’ during discussion on transgender athletes

01:00

Trump says the US is ‘going to hell’ due to immigration ‘invasion’ at the border

01:02

Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine

More News

00:30

Donald Trump says he's 'much more honest' than Piers Morgan

00:36

Piers Morgan applauds Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and celebrates Jameela Jamil exit

00:38

Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle wrote to his boss asking for his 'head on a plate'

01:24

How the Piers Morgan’s Trump interview really ended

More News

00:30

Trump refuses to confirm if he’ll run in 2024 but says ‘a lot of people will be happy’

01:10

Trump tells Piers Morgan that he overreacted walking off ITV set

00:56

Clinical psychologist testifies that Amber Heard has two personality disorders

10:30

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House

More News

02:16

Clinical psychologist describes how she diagnosed Heard with two personality disorders

00:28

Smoke billows from house fire in New Malden

01:09:59

Watch live as UN Secretary-General António Guterres meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine

00:59

Alec Baldwin recounts moment of Halyna Hutchins Rust shooting in police interview

More News

01:13

Deptford: Over 100 firefighters called to blaze in roof of flats

00:36

Children duck for cover as gunfire erupts at youth baseball game in South Carolina

03:38:58

Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate budget hearing

07:38:26

Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

More News

00:37

Chair smashes into windscreen of police car after flying off back of pickup truck

01:12

Nicola Sturgeon says men have to take responsibility to fix misogyny in politics

01:42:15

Watch live as MPs grill ministers on foreign policy in Commons

01:52

Angela Rayner says ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’ Mail on Sunday article implied she was ‘thick’

More News

01:03

Rust shooting: Police bodycam shows Alec Baldwin moments after Halyna Hutchins incident

01:40

Beijing Covid: Residents panic buy and stockpile food amid fears of lockdown

00:56

Johnny Depp trial: Laughter erupts in court as actor admits he doesn’t watch his own films

01:17

Elderly Ukrainian woman given food to survive hands it to 94-year-old neighbour

More News

00:46

Ukraine: Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millenial Reich’ and says Putin will ‘lose’ war

00:58

Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding

01:11:40

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House

00:22

Piers Morgan calls Nigel Farage a ‘treacherous little weasel’

More News

01:09

Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, trans people, and vegans

00:39

Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview

00:49

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

00:47

Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’

More News

02:32

Piers Morgan claims TalkTV show Uncensored will ‘cancel cancel culture’

00:40

Piers Morgan Uncensored: Trump claims he threatened Putin

01:12

TalkTV: Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel launches

00:53

SpaceX tourists head back to earth after £42m trip

More News

01:20

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard has 'the strength of a thousand men'

01:15

Texts shown to court seem to imply Johnny Depp cut his own finger off

00:32

Johnson says comments made about Angela Rayner are 'sexist, misogynistic tripe'

00:43

Court hears audio recording of Johnny Depp saying he will ‘never’ get clean and sober

More News

02:08:30

Watch live as first all-private ISS mission returns to Earth

01:22

Bermondsey: Three women and a man stabbed to death in southeast London

01:11

Minister defends Nadine Dorries ‘copy and paste’ tweet in support of Angela Rayner

01:24:49

Watch live as defence secretary Ben Wallace updates parliament on Ukraine

More News

07:48:17

Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard continues

00:41

Refugee who sang ‘Let It Go’ hopes to return to Ukraine when they achieve ‘victory’

00:59

Shanghai: Elderly woman, 95, fights off police officers as she resists quarantine

01:36

World leaders congratulate Emmanuel Macron on re-election as French president

More News

01:03

Shanghai: Angry residents appear to break out of building after entrance fenced off

00:53

Donald Trump says ‘disrespectful’ Prince Harry is ‘whipped’ by Meghan Markle

01:06

Transgender MP Jamie Wallis says ‘a part of me died’ as he speaks out about rape trauma

00:54

Rachel Reeves says female MPs face sexism and misogyny ‘every single day in commons’

More News

01:56

Emmanuel Macron thanks voters as he is re-elected as French president

01:03

Emmanuel Macron wins second term as French president after Marine Le Pen concedes defeat

01:20

Macron wins presidential election beating Le Pen, exit polls predict

02:19

How the Azovstal steelworks became Mariupol’s final stand

More News

01:05

Trump says he would stop Putin from saying the word 'nuclear' ever again

12:00:13

Watch live: French polling opens as Le Pen takes on Macron

02:49

Patel outlines Rwanda plan, Johnson visits India and France goes to the polls | This Week in Politics

01:05

18-year-old Mexican woman's body found in cistern

More News

01:08

Joe Biden calls modern GOP the ‘MAGA party’

53:52

Watch live as Biden announces plans to reduce cost of healthcare and energy

00:46

Pigeon interrupts World Snooker Championship game

01:07

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for ‘traitor’ Pelosi to get death penalty

More News

32:20

Watch live as Joe Biden discusses climate crisis in Earth Day address

00:59

‘Be glad you are in a democracy’: Macron hits back at hecklers during campaign rally

00:41

Extinction Rebellion block US newspaper presses on Earth Day

01:02

Robot rats invented to search for survivors at disaster sites

More News

00:59

Red pandas, tigers and hippos receive Covid vaccines in adorable footage

01:44:50

Watch live as France's Macron gives speech on last day of official campaigning

01:08:09

Watch live as Macron campaigns in Figeac in last effort before elections

29:09

Watch live as Ukraine’s Defence Ministry Spokesman holds press briefing on latest update

More News

00:38

Bags of white powder found hidden inside stuffed animal donated to charity

18:13

Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give joint briefing

01:13

Man stranded in Florida forest for two days rescued by helicopter

03:24

Russia’s other war: Syria through the lens of a photojournalist

More News

01:43:42

Watch live as tension grows outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

31:57

Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give a joint statement in New Delhi

00:54

Boris Johnson visits Hindu temple in India

01:08

Ukraine: UN humanitarian convoy reaches Chernihiv

More News

01:20:35

Watch live as Biden discusses infrastructure investments in Portland, Oregon

01:11

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream

00:44

Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs

01:22:05

Watch live as Johnny Depp testimony continues in defamation case against Amber Heard

More News

08:04:11

Watch live as Johnny Depp testimony continues in defamation case against Amber Heard

01:04:17

Watch live as French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds rally in Arras

02:03

New photograph of the Queen released to mark her 96th birthday

01:01

Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ in House of Commons

More News

01:12

‘The gig’s up’ – senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign

00:28

Swaying kiwis welcome Jacinda Ardern to Japan

00:58

Trump’s team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip

01:53:29

Watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron campaigns in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

More News

02:02:48

Watch live as MPs vote on probe into Johnson's denial of lockdown breaches

01:25:21

Watch live as soldiers fire gun salutes in London to celebrate the Queen’s 96th birthday

00:48

Report into shooting on Rust set reveals ‘plain indifference to safety’

00:27

Piers Morgan shares teaser clip of interview with Donald Trump

More News

00:52

Johnson arrives in India on day of Commons vote on whether he misled Parliament

00:21

Nadhim Zahawi: vote on Partygate is ‘Labour shenanigans’

02:27

Friends and family gather for Tom Parker's funeral

01:18

Johnny Depp apologises for vulgar language used in texts shown in court

More News

00:48

Cooking oil chaos: Spillage causes huge queue on M25

00:44

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after fainting and falling under train in Argentina

01:27

Johnny Depp compares relationship with Amber Heard to abuse from his mother

02:08

Theresa May clashes with Priti Patel over Rwanda asylum seeker policy

More News

00:48

Amir Khan: Moment boxer and wife robbed at gunpoint revealed in CCTV footage

00:32

Fans line the streets of south London as Tom Parker’s funeral takes place

09:22

PMQs full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over Partygate fines

00:37

PMQs: Tory MP asks for ‘minister for men’

More News

01:46

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for ‘slandering’ archbishop in Rwanda row

01:23

Johnson calls Starmer ‘out of his tiny mind’ as he denies criticising BBC coverage

01:06:19

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs after Partygate fine apology

00:48

Wayne Rooney personally addresses Derby fans after relegation

More News

01:49

Johnny Depp’s sound technician explains why actor uses earpiece on every film set

00:34

Partygate: Angela Rayner calls Boris Johnson’s behaviour ‘reckless and dangerous’

00:57

Jacob Rees-Mogg says ‘get perspective’ to Andrew Marr over Partygate anger

01:27

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard ‘grossly embellished’ his substance abuse

More News

03:37

Johnny Depp tells court Amber Heard’s abuse allegations turned him from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’

02:46:49

Watch live as Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation case against Amber Heard

01:17

Boris Johnson 'no longer worthy' of being Prime Minister, says senior Tory MP

00:49

'Criminal': Boris Johnson hecked by MPs in Commons

More News

01:35

‘What a joke’: Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson’s partygate apology

02:14:12

Watch live as Boris Johnson addresses MPs over Partygate fines

01:58

MPs due to vote on whether Boris Johnson lied about Partygate

01:09:38

Watch live as Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard continues

More News

01:39:23

Watch live as Boris Johnson addresses parliament over Partygate fines

00:26

Delta passengers celebrate as crew allows them to ditch masks after Biden mandate axed

00:26

Smoke rises from airstrike on Mariupol steel plant where 1,000 civilians reportedly sheltering

01:01

Israel launches airstrike in Gaza Strip ‘in response to Palestinian rocket’

More News

00:32

Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home

00:57

Boris Johnson ‘consistently gets decisions right’, cabinet minister claims

01:20

Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine no worse than parking ticket, cabinet minister says

00:27

Easter bunny appears to direct Biden away from Afghanistan question on White House lawn

More News

00:40

Johnny Depp laughs in court as nurse questioned over explicit text about his penis

00:57

Grant Shapps stars in bizarre ‘Great British Rail Sale’ video as train fares cut

00:54

Greenpeace activists write ‘peace, not oil’ on side of Russian ship

00:59

Battle for Donbas has begun, Zelensky announces, as Russia begins fresh Ukraine offensive

More News

00:43

Elon Musk: World’s richest man says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ through friends’ houses

00:57

Zelensky says Ukraine won’t cede territory to Russia in the battle for Donbas

01:03

Fundraiser, 102, leads minute’s silence alongside Ukrainian refugees in garden

00:56

Vladimir Putin ‘believes he is winning’ Ukraine war, says Austrian chancellor

More News

01:55

Archbishop of Canterbury criticises Rwanda refugee policy during Easter message

01:26

Pope Francis pleads for peace in ‘war-battered Ukraine’ as he leads Easter mass

01:03

Hero teacher saves nine-year-old boy from choking with Heimlich manoeuvre

00:26

Russia releases video claiming to show sunken Moskva crew meeting with naval chief

More News

00:46

Mother lowered into 18-inch wide well to save child as firefighters too big to fit in

00:53

Extinction Rebellion activists scale Marble Arch as fossil fuel protests continue

01:33:01

Watch live as Pope leads Easter Sunday mass at the Vatican

01:10

South Carolina: Suspect arrested after 14 injured in Columbiana Centre mall shooting

More News

01:33

Ukraine: Zelensky says situation in besieged city of Mariupol is ‘just inhuman’

00:32

Ukraine: Massive fire breaks out in Kyiv after Russia attacks tank repair plant

00:51

Crowds flock to Bournemouth beach to bathe in Easter weekend sunshine

00:47

Boris Johnson banned from entering Russia over ‘hostile’ stance on Ukraine war

More News

01:13

Ukraine: Car driving through Mariupol captures scale of destruction in war-torn city

01:55:55

Watch live as people in Paris protest against the far-right ahead of elections

00:57

Ian Hislop says ‘entire Tory party’ should resign over Partygate scandal

00:59

Kim Jong Un enjoys North Korea parade celebrating 110th anniversary of grandfather’s birth

More News

00:36

Joe Biden tries to shake hands with thin air after finishing speech

01:19

Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘terrorising’ and ‘hunting’ civilians in southern Ukraine

00:33

Russian state TV claims Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

00:43

Driver disqualified after travelling at 20mph on M1 while trying to reset sat-nav

More News

00:33

Easter: Traffic queues around Stonehenge as thousands in UK rush away for long weekend

01:23

Ukraine: Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescuers in Mykhailivka

00:32

Lorry bursts into flames after being hit by out-of-control car on Minnesota overpass

00:37

Jerusalem: Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Temple Mount holy site

More News

01:04

Nato forces ‘100% ready’ to defend Europe’s borders if Russia invades

00:48

Joe Biden jokes ‘I am the professor’ during North Carolina university visit

00:34

Johnny Depp trial: Witness ejected from court after admitting to watching case clips online

00:59

Zelensky accuses European countries buying Russian oil of dealing in bloody money

More News

00:31

Volodymyr Zelensky brushes off text from Emmanuel Macron to continue BBC interview

06:04

What are NFTs?

07:00:10

Watch live as testimony continues in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

02:17

Just Stop Oil activists climb on top of fuel tanker to block busy London roundabout

More News

01:10

Pensioner breaks down and says she's 'just wasting life' amid cost of living crisis

00:48

Home Office minister denied UK would send asylum seekers to Rwanda just eight days ago

01:13

NYC mayor announces arrest of Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James: ‘We got him’

42:07

Watch live as Boris Johnson outlines plan on illegal immigration

More News

01:54

British activists confront oil tanker carrying a 42,000-tonne shipment of Russian fuel oil

00:37

Priti Patel arrives in Rwanda ahead of UK plans to process asylum seekers in Africa

00:55

Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘heal’ in Amber Heard defamation trial

01:25

Zelensky claims Russia used phosphorus bombs during Ukraine invasion

More News

00:55

Video appears to show Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James being arrested

01:45:48

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds briefing after Biden visit to Poland

02:09:49

Watch live as State Department holds briefing after meeting with Egyptian foreign minister

01:02:15

Watch live as New York Police give update on Brooklyn subway shooting

More News

02:09

CCTV footage shows toddler Kemarni Watson Darby hours before his murder

01:21

Colombian officials rescue 1,000 endangered animals from million-dollar smuggling ring

01:40

Protester plays I Fought the Law outside Downing Street after Boris Johnson Partygate fine

00:32

Florida teen goes viral for Stonewall classroom lesson

More News

01:13

UK heading for worst cost-of-living crisis since 1950s, says economist

02:19

Jacob-Rees Mogg defends Boris Johnson after Partygate fine

01:08

Boris Johnson must resign after ‘breaking law he put in place’, Tory MP says

06:49:00

Watch live as witnesses testify in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

More News

01:39

Sir David Amess killer given whole-life prison sentence

00:41

Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a liquor bottle

00:58

Yale student asks Ted Cruz if he would ‘fellate another man’ to end world hunger

00:57

Ian Blackford and Rachel Reeves call for Boris Johnson to resign following Partygate fine

More News

00:39

Vladimir Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine with acts of ‘genocide’, Joe Biden says

01:03

Fox host complains about Biden’s ‘ghost gun’ plan amid live stream of Brooklyn subway shooting

00:39

Pro-Russian flags and ‘Z’ symbols spotted on cars driving in Ireland

01:00

Boris Johnson ‘incredibly embarrassed’ by Partygate fine, says Tory minister

More News

00:43

Russian military vehicles spotted near Finland border

01:01

Michael Fabricant suggests bar should be installed in No 10 to avoid illegal parties

00:40

New York police reveal 33 rounds were fired by Brooklyn subway shooter

00:41

Johnny Depp reacts to allegation he sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a liquor bottle

More News

01:07:01

Watch live as New York police hold briefing after subway shooting

00:57

Partygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules

02:04:57

Watch live as Biden travels to Iowa to talk about gas prices plan

02:57

Partygate: Boris Johnson’s repeated denials and excuses

More News

00:47

Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign over partygate fines

00:26

Police confirm Brooklyn subway shooting suspect was wearing ‘green construction-type vest’

00:30

Rishi Sunak denies he attended Downing Street lockdown parties in resurfaced clip

01:15:28

Watch live as police hold press conference after Brooklyn subway shooting

More News

02:59

Brooklyn subway shooting: At least five shot as explosion rocks morning rush hour

38:47

Watch live as Brooklyn subway shooting rocks Sunset Park neighbourhood

00:55

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over Downing Street lockdown parties

08:47:11

Watch live as opening arguments begin in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

More News

00:27

Tesla driver narrowly misses two people after mounting pavement

01:22:36

Watch live as Macron meets care workers as election run-off campaign begins

01:05

Russian soldiers flee from Ukrainian missile bombardment in Vinnytsia Oblast

01:04

Crispin Blunt apologises for defending MP convicted of sexual assault

More News

01:30

Biden demonstrates how easily ghost guns can be built as he cracks down on firearms

01:47

‘All options on table’ if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, UK defence minister says

00:52

Australia: Two people pulled from burning car seconds before it explodes

01:12

Imran Ahmad Khan: Conservative party expel MP after sexual assault conviction

More News

01:04:20

Watch live as Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime

01:33

Emmanuel Macron meets locals in Marine Le Pen stronghold after first round of voting in election

00:41

Over half of Ukraine's children now refugees, says US UN ambassador

01:10:46

Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement

More News

00:55

Ukrainian soldier takes apart Russian drone and discovers unsophisticated features

01:09

Environment secretary says Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status ‘may’ challenge Sunak’s credibility

00:40

Drone footage shows residential areas in Borodyanka in ruins

01:23

Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs

More News

00:37

Dolphins bring joy to Ukrainian children fleeing war

01:31

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

00:16

Donald Trump says he is 'perhaps the most honest human being' ever created

00:31

Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian drone with British missile launcher

More News

00:31

Shanghai: Looting and unrest in Chinese city amid strict Covid lockdown

00:38

Boris Johnson tells Volodymyr Zelensky he’s a ‘hero’ during Ukraine visit

00:26

Drone flying over Shanghai tells residents on balconies to comply with Covid lockdown

01:08

Queen reveals Covid left her ‘very tired and exhausted’ during virtual hospital visit

More News

00:58

Hundreds protest government’s ‘disgusting' U-turn on banning trans conversion therapy

00:40

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to face each other in French presidential run-off

01:12:00

Watch live as Le Pen reacts to results in first round of French elections

01:06

Polls open in first round of French presidential election

More News

03:35:56

Watch live as Macron and his supporters react to exit polls and preliminary results

02:04

Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says minister

00:50

Extinction Rebellion protestors ‘occupy’ London for the second day of action

02:29

Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

More News

00:53

Boris Johnson thanks Ukrainian railway staff after taking secret train trip into Kyiv

01:21

Marine Le Pen votes in first round of French presidential elections in Henin Beaumont

00:30

Ukrainian woman gifts Boris Johnson a cockerel drink jug during Kyiv visit with Zelensky

00:50

Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in Kyiv and pledges 120 armoured vehicles to support Ukraine

More News

00:20

Satellite footage shows immediate aftermath of Ukrainian train station attack

00:55

Russia shares footage of civilian evacuation in Mariupol

02:17

Royal family release elegy for Duke of Edinburgh on anniversary of death

01:15

XR protesters gather in London opposing new fossil fuel investments

More News

01:30

'Ukrainian courage should be shared by everyone': Zelensky urges more action against Russia

01:46:24

Watch live as EU’s Von der Leyen holds fundraising event for Ukraine in Warsaw

01:33

Ursula von der Leyen meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

01:05

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘It has taken 232 years for a Black female appointment’

More News

01:04

White House refuses to be drawn into Sunak row after chancellor admits US green card

01:51

Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

01:29:25

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

01:21:06

Watch live as Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks on Jackson confirmation as Associate Justice

More News

01:41

Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee

01:57

Rishi Sunak’s family ‘should not be dragged into things’, says Johnson

01:30:27

Watch live as Nasa and Axiom Space launch first private astronaut mission to the ISS

01:04

Sabina Nessa: CCTV shows killer Koci Selamaj’s movements on day of murder

More News

00:25

Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court

01:03

Zelensky releases video accusing Europe of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives

00:32

Smoke rises from Ukrainian train station after Russian airstrike kills at least 39

01:56

Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder

More News

00:28

Barack Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House: ‘I like what you’ve done with the place’

31:27

Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis

00:45

Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv

00:56

Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says

More News

01:29

Ukraine: Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka ‘much worse’ than in Bucha

00:48

DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica

00:59

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over war in Ukraine

01:45

Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports

More News

01:38

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice

01:58

Ukrainian refugees gather in temporary shelter at US-Mexico border

02:02

Kwasi Kwarteng clashes with Kay Burley over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s non-domicile status

01:24

Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant

More News

01:07:41

Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

02:23:33

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

01:05

UK ambulances prepare to leave for Ukraine frontline

01:01:32

Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting

More News

00:45

Ukraine: Drone footage shows village of Andriivka destroyed by Russian bombardment

38:51

Watch live as Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg holds briefing on Ukraine

03:48

Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status

18:55

Watch live as Boris Johnson welcomes Polish president at Downing Street

More News

00:39

Boris Johnson dodges question on Sunak’s wife tax affairs: ‘Keep families out of it’

00:58

Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports

31:14

Watch live as WHO Europe brief on the health crisis in Ukraine

00:34

Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated

More News

00:35

Passenger jet suffers runway excursion in Africa after landing during heavy rainfall

01:10

Pope kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha as he welcomes refugees to Vatican

01:01

War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden

00:56

Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered

More News

00:37

Ukraine: Actions of Russian troops in Bucha ‘not far short of genocide’, says Boris Johnson

01:25:09

Watch live as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine

02:01:35

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:26

Campaigners dress up as Rishi Sunak to protest National Insurance rise

More News

01:01:31

Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions

25:12

Watch live as Stoltenberg and Blinken discuss Ukraine at NATO meeting

01:33

People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside

00:41

Drone footage appears to show abandoned Russian trenches near Chernobyl nuclear plant

More News

35:20

Watch live as Nato foreign ministers arrive for Ukraine meeting in Brussels

00:37

Russian military spokesperson claims civilian casualties in Kyiv are ‘staged’

01:46

Ukraine resident returns to destroyed house in Chernihiv village

01:54

Boris Johnson defends National Insurance rise despite households facing ‘unquestionably tough times’

More News

01:01

Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

06:11

Crying puppies rescued from burning building by police in Arizona

01:20

Channel 4: Jeremy Hunt not ‘personally enthusiastic’ about privatisation plan

00:44

Ukraine: Husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued

More News

01:23

Partygate: Sajid Javid dodges questions over ‘widespread criminality’ in No 10

00:54

Shock therapy against transgender people is ‘abuse’ and ‘against the law’, Sajid Javid says

02:13

Zelensky tells the UN Security Council to punish Russia or ‘dissolve’ itself altogether

00:45

Car bursts into flames after crashing into gates of Russian embassy in Bucharest

More News

00:42

Ukraine: Moment ambulance hit by Russian strike outside children’s hospital in Mykolaiv

01:08

Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House

01:49

Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’

00:25

Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition

More News

01:20:08

Obama joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to celebrate Affordable Care Act anniversary

00:55

Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire

02:33

Zelesnky describes atrocities committed by Russians in Bucha at UN Security Council

03:30:20

Watch live as Zelensky speaks at UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine

More News

42:16

Watch live as Nasa astronaut speaks about record-breaking mission to ISS

00:52

Ukrainian medics get married amid destruction in Kharkiv

00:59

Thick black smoke plumes into air as garage fire rages close to Heathrow Airport

00:59

Bodies of British father and son killed in Australia landslide recovered by police

More News

00:34

‘Nobody negotiated with Hitler’: Polish PM berates Macron over Putin talks

01:21

Ukraine: Drone footage shows devastation of Russia’s attack on besieged city of Mariupol

01:19

Vladimir Putin must face war crimes trial for Ukraine atrocities, Joe Biden says

00:41

Passengers stuck in long queues at Birmingham airport as staff shortages lead to delays

More News

00:51

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can’t have a penis as he quotes Bible

01:25:08

Watch live as UN agencies give update on war in Ukraine

01:09

Zelensky calls Russian troops ‘murderers and rapists’ as he denounces Bucha ‘war crimes’

00:52

Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter wows audience at Welsh choir contest

More News

00:24

Zelensky vows justice for 'every crime' committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians

00:54

White House condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as ‘misinformed and hateful’

01:18

Russian atrocities against Ukrainians part of Putin’s ‘plan’, says US national security advisor

01:07

New police video shows Madison Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding

More News

01:52:23

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with US national security advisor

01:21

Ukraine foreign minister invites countries still supporting Russia’s ‘war machine’ to visit Bucha

37:54

Watch live as Biden outlines plans to tackle US trucking challenges

00:40

Ukraine foreign minister says Bucha atrocities are ‘the tip of the iceberg’ of Russia war crimes

More News

00:30

Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities

01:11

Zelensky accuses Russian army of killing and 'torturing' civilians in Bucha

02:04:48

Watch live as IPCC holds briefing on ways to reduce planet-warming emissions

01:12

Ukrainian father singing 'Yesterday' to infant son speaks about the war

More News

01:13

Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn’t resign because ‘world has moved on’ from Partygate

01:24

Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’

00:46

Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’

00:29

Manchester Airport grinds to a halt with queues following weekend delays

More News

02:21

Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s 'despicable attacks' against Ukraine civilians

31:23

Watch live as Sacramento mayor holds news conference on deadly shooting which killed six people

00:50

'This is the torture of the whole nation': Zelensky says Russia is committing 'genocide'

00:53

Girl takes mum to Stormzy concert and she knows every lyric flawlessly

More News

00:56

TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’

01:04

Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power

01:00

13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain

01:23

Ukrainian journalist speaks out after he was hurt covering humanitarian efforts

More News

01:13

Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes

00:38

Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis

00:47

Convoy of buses arrives in Zaporizhzhia after Mariupol evacuation of civilians

01:12

Vladimir Putin 'bathes in blood to boost his sex drive'

More News

00:42

Blasts tear through Enerhodar near nuclear power plant

00:52

Ukrainian refugees enjoy cinema trips as Polish movies dubbed in Ukrainian

00:59

Just Stop Oil protesters lock themselves onto an oil drum and block oil depots across the country

12:58

Watch live as Argentina marks 40th anniversary of Falklands war

More News

02:30

Amazon workers at NYC warehouse vote to unionize

01:21

Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching ‘savage’ war

00:36

Dash camera footage shows Pennsylvania man pull gun on Uber driver

01:34

The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict

More News

01:10

The moment two veterans are reunited four decades after the Falklands war

01:00

Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems

00:31

Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video

01:54

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors

More News

57:20

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid resignation rumors

00:49

Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot

49:46

Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action

26:27

Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops

More News

00:22

Electric wheelchair user worries of 'living in fear' amid cost of living crisis

00:54

Zelensky warns of more 'sick creativity' to come from Russian forces in Ukraine

01:12

How To Keep Your Energy Bills Low

00:23

Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing

More News

01:23

Man laughs as he’s arrested for murdering neighbour and boasts ‘I warned you’ to police

00:27

Donald Trump tells supporter 'you don't look gay' at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

00:44

Ukrainians forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops

00:39

Biden: Putin appears to be 'self-isolating' from advisers

More News

01:37:06

Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds briefing

00:52

At least I didn’t slap anybody for criticising my wife, says Rishi Sunak

44:32

Watch live as Biden gives update on energy prices in the US

02:13

Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service

More News

00:54

Ukraine military holds mock ‘Oscars’ for viral war videos

01:20

Putin’s advisers scared to tell him the truth, says British spy chief

01:37

Tory MP says rich Qataris are the ‘right’ immigrants, not refugees ‘in rubber boats’

47:47

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal

More News

02:29:14

Watch live as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space

00:34

Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

00:50

US intel claims Putin 'misled' by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks

More News

00:33

Joe Wicks receives MBE at Windsor Castle

02:53

British man buys bus to drive Ukrainian refugees to Poland

01:03:04

Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing

01:10

CCTV shows knife killer’s attempted ‘massacre’ of neighbours after parking row

More News

02:25

UK to ‘go up a gear’ in military support for Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

28:12

Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response

00:39

Boris Johnson shares support for transgender MP Jamie Wallis

00:17

Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump

More News

01:21

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape

02:10:06

Watch live as Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns from ISS on Russian spacecraft

00:17

Thieves try and steal puppy days after rescue from Ukraine

01:06

Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania

More News

01:43

Drone footage shows damage to Trostyanets and Kharkiv after Russia shelling

00:54

Roman Abramovich seen at Ukraine peace talks in Turkey after poisoning allegations

02:26:12

Watch live as Rishi Sunak is questioned about his 2022 Spring Statement

US News

00:29

Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law

01:00

Donald Trump says ‘crazy’ Piers Morgan ‘bombed’ after explosive TalkTV interview

00:33

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas leaving thousands without power

01:03

Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

More US News

00:36

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv

00:53

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby chokes up while discussing ‘depravity’ of Putin’s Ukraine invasion

00:45

‘He’s not moving’: Pelican blocks plane from taking off at San Diego Airport

00:30

Video shows rats at a Family Dollar distribution facility

More US News

22:55

Watch live as Biden meets with Inspectors General

01:04:53

Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

00:27

Police fatally shoot unarmed suicidal man holding vape pen

01:13:44

Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Sport

00:34

Professional golfer Lydia Ko talks about competing with her period during game

01:01

Christian Eriksen and Thomas Frank visit heart screening initiative

00:28

Ronnie O’Sullivan fumes at referee’s warning in World Snooker Championship final

01:18

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr win FWA awards

More Sport

00:51

Man United: Ralf Rangnick silent on Austria talk after ‘fortunate’ draw with Chelsea

00:41

Ben Stokes appointed England Test captain after Joe Root steps down

00:58

Liverpool’s 2-0 lead against Villarreal ‘a dangerous scoreline’, says Jurgen Klopp

01:10

Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘proud’ of performance against Real Madrid

More Sport

01:03

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel confirms Antonio Rudiger will leave club this summer

01:24

Tyson Fury promises ‘war’ in world heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte

01:26

Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City

00:49

Man United manager Ralf Rangnick ‘embarrassed’ after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

More Sport

00:56

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of newborn son

00:32

Arsenal: Defeat to Southampton left players feeling ‘really down’, Mikel Arteta says

01:01

Ukrainian refugee, 12, scores winning goal for Shakhtar Donetsk during global peace tour

01:46

West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon

More Sport

01:30

Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says

00:30

Roma v Bodo/Glimt: Footage emerges of tunnel brawl between coaching staff

00:50

Chelsea: Tuchel ‘disappointed but proud’ after narrow Real Madrid defeat

00:50

Man City left Liverpool ‘alive’ in Premier League title race with draw, says Guardiola

More Sport

01:00

Liverpool must be 'close to perfection' to win Premier League after Man City draw, says Klopp

01:06

West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon draw

00:18

Masters: Tiger Woods caught saying ‘f*** off’ on hot-mic after approach shot

01:01

UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences

More Sport

23:18

Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference

01:08

Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel

01:15

Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals he has prostate cancer

00:24

Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win

More Sport

00:38

Snow ‘photobombs’ cricket club's team picture during cold snap

Climate

00:55

India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C

01:39

Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’

00:52

Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs

01:31

Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis

More Climate

00:30

Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm

02:44

New UN report urges rapid action on climate change

00:32

Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone

00:00

Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris

More Climate

01:23

Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado

00:40

Deadly cyclone Gombe tears roofs from Mozambique buildings

00:47

Donald Trump dismisses climate change as ‘a thing called weather’

01:09

Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years

Premier League

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

More Premier League

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

More Premier League

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

Culture

01:36

Gilded Glamour: fashion highlights from the Met Gala 2022

00:45

Lorraine reacts perfectly to Boris Johnson not knowing who she is during GMB interview

00:59

Steve Coogan calls Piers Morgan a modern-day Alan Partridge

00:56

Molly-Mae Hague struggling to sleep in new £4m home due to noise of building work

More Culture

00:39

Vin Diesel films Justin Lin hyping up Fast and Furious 10 days before director quits

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

01:37

Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie set for 2023 release

01:01

Howard Stern accuses ‘narcissist’ Johnny Depp of ‘overacting’ during Amber Heard trial

More Culture

00:44

Joe Rogan says he gained ‘two million subscribers’ after attempts to ‘cancel’ him

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

00:30

Chris Rock’s mother says Will Smith ‘really slapped me’ at Oscars ceremony

00:22

Mike Tyson claims homeless are being hunted by wealthy people

More Culture

00:22

Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong walks off stage as Rudy Giuliani unmasked

00:46

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk honoured with star on Walk of Fame

01:51

Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith returns to host for first time since Oscars slap

01:31

Marvel releases new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

More Culture

00:32

Coachella: Billie Eilish invites Damon Albarn on stage during headline performance

00:28

Coachella: Dylan Minnette stops Wallows performance to get fan medical assistance

00:23

Coachella: Justin Bieber stuns fans with surprise ‘Peaches’ performance

00:31

Coachella: Harry Styles surprises fans with Shania Twain cameo

More Culture

01:10

Ellen DeGeneres criticised for scaring Kim Kardashian off show with fake spider

00:36

Ryan Reynolds gifts Rob McElhenney ‘commemorative’ Wrexham urinal for his birthday

00:33

Ice Age animation studio finally lets Scrat get acorn before being closed down

00:52

Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal’ who ‘really should resign’ in One Show interview

More Culture

00:24

Johnny Depp smirks as Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses him of being obsessed with Elon Musk

01:16

‘True feminism’: Emma Watson praised for discussing trans issues in resurfaced interview

00:38

Jason Manford jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap during Olivier Awards monologue

01:27

Ed Sheeran says he now films all songwriting sessions to fight plagiarism claims

More Culture

01:08

GMB: Richard Madeley criticised for ‘patronising’ questioning of Just Stop Oil protester

01:26

Jada Pinkett Smith admits she never wanted to marry Will in resurfaced clip

01:52

Racing fans dress up for Aintree Ladies Day

00:50

Will Smith warns Jada not to use him for ‘social media clout’ in resurfaced video

More Culture

00:43

Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club

00:46

Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ as he defends Chris Rock Oscars joke

00:27

‘Where is Will Smith?’: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene

01:04

Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’

More Culture

01:00

Dan Walker gets emotional on BBC Breakfast after announcing he is leaving for 5 News

00:50

‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe

01:04

Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig

01:24

Footage resurfaces appearing to show 11-year-old Prince at teachers’ strike

More Culture

00:59

June Brown: Eastenders star best known as Dot Cotton dies at 95

01:50

Look inside the historic train used by Hollywood stars

00:23

Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys

01:14

Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe ‘blindingly obvious’ says city’s mayor

More Culture

01:24

A look around the inside of George RR Martin's bookstore

01:55

Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony

00:31

Tom Parker's Pointless Celebrities episode leaves viewers in tears as he wins jackpot for charity

00:58

Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

More Culture

00:27

Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break

01:00

Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys

00:17

BTS member falls during Grammys performance

00:13

Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap

More Culture

00:35

Mel Gibson’s publicist cuts off live interview after he’s asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

01:29

Andi Peters says ITV won’t let hosts call cash prizes ‘life-changing’ unless it’s over £101,000

00:44

Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing

00:30

Alan Partridge takes a swipe at P&O Ferries' staff sackings on Saturday Night Takeaway

More Culture

22:15

Religious leader breaks down Ramadan and the meaning behind fasting

01:09

Alison Hammond asks Jonathan Bailey for a Bridgerton sex scene demonstration

01:13

Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin gets pranked on April Fool’s Day

01:30

Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap

More Culture

00:34

New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment

00:32

Will Smith jokingly ‘threatens’ TV host who called Jada beautiful in resurfaced clip

01:05

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

00:26

Footage emerges of Chris Rock's face after slap at the Oscars

More Culture

00:32

Ed Sheeran picks ‘wrong guitar’ during Ukraine charity concert performance

00:35

Stormzy brings out Ed Sheeran as special guest at O2 concert

00:25

Oscars: Lady Gaga shares touching moment with Liza Minnelli during ceremony

01:15

The Oscars: All the Academy Award winners from 2022 ceremony

Binge or Bin

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

More Binge or Bin

02:29

The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year

02:42

Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'

02:17

Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'

14:18

Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18

More Binge or Bin

02:30

The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'

02:24

Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'

02:18

Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'

02:35

And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

Millennial Love

01:20

Dr Michaela Dunbar: "Even if it's not okay, you can handle it"

01:18

Dr Michaela Dunbar discusses imposter syndrome, anxiety and overthinking on Millennial Love

45:43

Dr Michaela Dunbar on transforming your love life with the help of psychology

01:15

Millennial Love is back for season 4!

Lifestyle

00:35

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space in first-of-its-kind manoeuvre

01:26

Hillary Clinton wears Met Gala gown featuring names of historic women she admires

00:57

Elon Musk wants ‘most of America’ on Twitter and vows to rid platform of bots and trolls

00:47

Ryan Reynolds reacts as Blake Lively unveils second Met Gala look

More Lifestyle

01:41

Pete Davidson helps Kim Kardashian struggle up Met steps in Marilyn Monroe gown

00:24

Louis Theroux joins TikTok referencing his viral rap in first video

01:15

Dog rescued from rabbit hole after going missing for over 56 hours

00:45

‘He’s not moving’: Pelican blocks plane from taking off at San Diego Airport

More Lifestyle

01:54

'Native American culture has an enormous future', says Navajo chef and author

00:41

Pole vaulter practices skills by leaping over tree

00:52

Birth of rare red-bellied lemur twins celebrated at Chester Zoo

01:20

Dr Michaela Dunbar: "Even if it's not okay, you can handle it"

More Lifestyle

45:43

Dr Michaela Dunbar on transforming your love life with the help of psychology

01:18

Dr Michaela Dunbar discusses imposter syndrome, anxiety and overthinking on Millennial Love

01:09

Hailey Bieber reveals she underwent procedure to close hole in heart

01:15

Millennial Love is back for season 4!

More Lifestyle

00:47

Lottery winner says first thing she did after scooping jackpot was ‘put the kettle on’

01:46

Queen urged to apologise for slavery by protesters in St Lucia

01:20

Lottery winner gives away half of £115 million winnings to charity

00:53

Bloodied seal caught with plastic sheeting wrapped around its neck in heartbreaking video

More Lifestyle

00:31

Sheep walks around with head stuck in toy car abandoned by fly-tippers

02:09

Skydivers’ attempt to swap planes mid-air fails

00:44

Octopus swims off with diver’s camera

00:22

Boat launches tourists into air after striking humpback whale in Mexico

More Lifestyle

00:22

Scary moment a mountain lion walks onto a man’s front porch

00:39

Distressed hawk rescued after getting stuck in bench

02:24

Tributes paid to the Queen for her 96th birthday

00:58

Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne garden

More Lifestyle

00:25

Terrifying footage shows Great White Shark circle family’s boat

01:31

Financial planner paddleboards to work and saves thousands in petrol costs

00:25

Prince Harry says he is making sure the Queen is ‘protected’ after making secret visit

01:12

Leicestershire locals take part in annual tradition of ancient bottle-kicking game

More Lifestyle

01:58

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games

01:43

Harry and Meghan enjoy spin in tiny cars as they take on Invictus Games challenge

00:17

Meghan Markle shares loving look with Prince Harry during Invictus Games

01:10

Commonwealth globe unveiled at Tower of London for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

More Lifestyle

01:37

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Invictus Games in first European trip since 2020

01:07

Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby at Invictus Games

01:46

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with members of Ukrainian army at Invictus Games

01:42

British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair

More Lifestyle

00:48

‘Pet psychic’ appears on This Morning as dog runs riot in studio

06:22

Wellness experts give their top tips for working from home pain-free

00:53

Baby hare rescued after being pulled from fire in Ukraine

01:56

Celebrity baker Prue Leith educates the nation on digital cookies

More Lifestyle

00:50

Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea as part of Queen’s jubilee tour

00:57

Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant on Instagram

01:23

British great-grandfather becomes world’s oldest wing walker at 95

00:53

Brood of ducklings waddles through Bromley school to reach lake

More Lifestyle

00:49

Man ordered to demolish ‘monster mansion’ he built without planning permission

01:08

Shocking moment delivery driver appears to ‘deliberately' run over cat

00:45

Rare ‘miniature kangaroo’ born at Chester Zoo

02:43

Jennifer Lopez shares step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine

More Lifestyle

00:28

Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery

00:59

Woman uses reusable rags as alternative to toilet roll for more sustainable life

00:28

Terrifying hot air balloon crash caught on video as passengers told to ‘hang on’

00:31

Gift bag curator reveals what's inside the guest gift bags for the Grammys

More Lifestyle

00:38

Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call

00:30

Andrea McLean on having to sell her house during career change

00:48

Pink Floyd the flamingo spotted on Texas coast 17 years after zoo escape

00:43

Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022

More Lifestyle

00:30

Robert Irwin appears in police campaign to 'launch elite squad' of animal officers

01:06

Hero passerby rescues elderly man from house fire

00:55

50-tonne sperm whale is escorted out to sea off the coast of Shetland

00:45

Sandhill crane escorts alligator off the Florida golf course

More Lifestyle

00:31

Queen arrives on arm of Andrew for Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey

44:47

Watch live as the Royal Family arrives at Prince Philip’s memorial service

02:06

Prince Philip’s contribution to public life honoured at memorial service

IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

03:38

The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

More Saudi Green Initiative

02:17

Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes

01:59

How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable

01:00

Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx

01:22

‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:05

Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO

00:58

Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’

01:02

Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist

00:56

Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in