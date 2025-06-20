Jurassic World Rebirth stars: ‘Dinosaurs were tennis balls on sticks’

We talk with Jurassic World Rebirth stars Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend about what it’s like to act opposite dinosaurs…which are actually just tennis balls on sticks.

They also delve into the perils of filming in the Thai jungle, the Spielbergian spirit woven through this latest instalment in the iconic franchise, and the role music plays in their creative process – including how to craft the perfect character playlist to get into the role.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas now.