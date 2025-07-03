Diogo Jota recollects on his signing for Liverpool FC as being “the right club for him”.

The video has resurfaced following the death of the footballer at the age of 28 following a car crash in Spain on Thursday (3 July).

A video shared by the club shows Jota sitting in the changing rooms at Anfield Stadium shortly after he joined the club in September 2020, where he says: “They are one of the biggest teams in the country, I couldn't say no.”

The crash occurred in the province of Zamora and Jota’s 26-year-old brother, Andre, a footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal, is also reported to have been in the vehicle.

It comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto.