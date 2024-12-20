Keira Knightley’s emerald green dress in Atonement was quickly voted the greatest film costume ever in a Sky Movies/InStyle poll and it’s a shade of green that had it's own moment, long before Brat was a thing.

Fashionistas like Victoria Beckham and Alexa Chung have attempted their own imitations years later. However it doesn’t matter how hard you try, you probably won’t be able to replicate that look because the designer Jacqueline Duran made this costume with impossibly thin and fragile silk complete with many replicas in case one ripped on set.

