Tornado sirens wailed across downtown Chicago late Sunday night as a severe storm approached the “Windy City.”

The Midwest is currently experiencing extreme weather as tornados and high-speed winds blast through Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois, including the Chicago area. One person in northwest Indiana is dead after a tree fell on to her home.

Wind speeds were reported up to 90mph in some parts of the region.

A tornado watch lasted until Monday in Chicago, with flood watches lasting into early Tuesday morning.