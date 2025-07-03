The Princess of Wales shared a touching moment with cancer patients as she visited the Royal Horticultural Society's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex.

During her visit, Kate offered a candid insight into the challenging recovery phase after cancer treatment.

“The phase afterwards is really difficult, you’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she shared with patients during the visit on Wednesday (2 July).

Kate announced she had finished chemotherapy in September and by January disclosed on social media that she was officially in remission.