Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity, says industry leader

The CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission says the Kingdom is ‘pushing the limits’ of creativity in the fashion world.

Burak Cakmak told The Independent, “I’m very excited to make this (event) a key fashion moment, especially around the horserace calendar, but also, beyond.”

He was speaking at the Saudi Cup event, where the work of local designers is showcased as part of the Saudi 100 Brands initiative.

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture.