How to get rid of flying ants: An expert’s advice

A bug expert has revealed his top tips for tackling flying ants as the annual "flying ant day" phenomenon is set to return to Britain and Ireland as warmer weather persists.

Swarms of winged black garden ants emerge from their nests for a "nuptial flight" — their reproductive phase — typically in July or August. They favour hot and humid conditions with low winds, ideally around 25C.

Speaking on This Morning, Professor James Logan explained that shutting doors, using a screen, and putting your food away in sealable containers can help combat the insects.

"The best thing you can do is just leave them alone, lock up the holes in your house and stop them coming in," he concluded.