Vanessa Williams on nostalgia, rewatching, and the power of comfort TV

Why do we keep watching the same shows over and over? In this episode of Streamline, we talk to the iconic Vanessa Williams – the face of so many of our favourite comfort shows – about the irresistible pull of nostalgia and why rewatching old favourites feels so good.

From the psychology of comfort viewing to the billion-dollar rerun business, we dive into how familiar TV has become our collective coping mechanism, and what it says about us.

