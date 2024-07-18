Greece shuts down iconic Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Support truly

The iconic Acropolis in Athens was shut down for several hours in the middle of the day on Wednesday, 17 July, due to extreme heat.

Greece’s Culture Ministry ordered the closure as southern Europe sweltered in a heat wave that sent temperatures spiraling.

Hot air from Africa was forecast to continue baking Greece for several more days and at least through Sunday, meteorologists said.

The country’s biggest cultural attraction was closed from noon to 5pm as local authorities made air-conditioned indoor spaces available to the public.

The public was warned to avoid sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day and told to drink water frequently.