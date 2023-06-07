Jump to content

Features & interviews

<p>Page-turners: there is no shortage of entertaining reads to accompany you on holiday </p>
holiday reads

John Self15 must-read summer books for 2023

From the literary thriller everyone’s talking about to an oral history of pop’s golden age, John Self gives his guide to the books that will make you want to double your baggage allowance

Interview

Helen BrownK Patrick: ‘I had a pure impulse to write a horny lesbian novel’

Features

Martin ChiltonBooks of the month, from Colson Whitehead to Selina Mills

Interview

Jessie ThompsonCaroline O’Donoghue: ‘My tombstone will say: for fans of Sally Rooney’

Interview

Martin ChiltonNovelist Richard Ford on dyslexia, musical heroes and literary feuds

Extract

Read an extract from Clémence Michallon’s thriller The Quiet Tenant

Features

Katie HickmanThe mysterious and beguiling life of Dottie Wellesley

Comment

Claire AllfreeMen are a minority in fiction but we shouldn’t scrap the Women’s Prize

Interview

Charlotte Cripps‘Private jets? Waste of money!’ Hannah Rothschild’s life as an heiress

Interview

Daisy May Cooper: ‘People told me I’m not funny because I’m not fat’

Culture

Martin ChiltonBooks of the month: From Richard Ford to Lorrie Moore

Features

Why cancelling artists is only half the problem

Reviews

Culture

Martin ChiltonBooks of the month: From Eleanor Catton to Sebastian Barry

Culture

Martin ChiltonBooks of the month: From Salman Rushdie to Blake Morrison

Reviews

Stories outlast tyrants in Salman Rushdie’s vibrant Victory City

Culture

Martin ChiltonBooks of the month: From Jane Smiley to Michael Bracewell

Lists

Features

Nine books that got women’s desire right

Features

The best books of 2023, from Prince Harry to Zadie Smith

Culture

Martin ChiltonThe 20 best books of the year, from Claire Keegan to Jonathan Coe

News

News

Milan Kundera, author of The Unbearable Lightness of Being, dies at 94

Books

5 new books to read this week

News

Britney Spears’s new memoir’s cover image and release date revealed

News

First edition copy of The Hobbit sells for over £10,000

Features

Jim FarberThe women who taught the middle-class Stones how to be bad boys

News

Incredibly rare Harry Potter book sells for more than £10,000

