Damaged fishing boats sinking in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Fishermen in Barbados on Wednesday 3 July were assessing the damage caused to their vessels after Hurricane Beryl swept through the southeast Caribbean.

According to the fishermen, all the boats at the Bridgetown marina suffered some degree of damage, while a few entirely sank under big waves that washed over the docks.

Barbados was caught in the tail end of Hurricane Beryl, which passed by the island on Monday as a category 4 storm with winds of at least 130mph, enough to cause significant damage.

Footage shows the water in the marina littered with the debris of smashed boats.