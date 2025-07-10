Feliciano Lopez’s son steals show on Wimbledon court

Felicano Lopez’s son has upstaged his former professional tennis player father on the court at Wimbledon.

Footage captured on Wednesday (9 July) shows the four-year-old displaying his impressive forehand as he regularly hits the ball fed to him by his father.

One sweet moment shows the youngster copying his father in a dive and roll move, before Felicano rushes over to give son Dario a big hug.

The youngster also had a chance to meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, whose next match will be against Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles semi-final on Friday (11 June).

Felicano, who retired in 2023, was ranked world No.12 in March 2015.