Dramatic video footage shows the rescue of a boy who fell through a frozen pond on Christmas Day.

Eight-year-old Tayvion had ventured out onto an icy pond near his home in East Patchogue, New York, at around 1pm.

A resident spotted Tayvion had slipped through the ice and was struggling to swim in the chest-deep freezing water and called 911.

Suffolk County Police officers then came to the rescue as Sergeant Michael Santillo crossed the ice to pull the boy from the water.

Tayvion suffered no injuries and was later able to appear at a press conference to personally thank the police officers that saved him.