Halle Berry: ‘I’ve been fighting to be seen and heard’

Halle Berry said she has been "fighting to be seen and heard" as she spoke of the importance of her Crime 101 character in today's climate.

The Oscar-winning actor, 59, stars alongside Chris Hemsworth in Bart Layton's crime thriller, which follows an elusive thief (Hemsworth) eyeing his final score, whose path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Berry) who is facing her own crossroads.

When asked what drew her to the role, Berry told The Independent on Wednesday's (28 January) red carpet: "I've been fighting in my personal life to be seen and heard and not marginalised at this time, so I relate [to] it deeply.

"These characters had something social to say that I think is very important, especially right now."