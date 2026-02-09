Epstein victims demand release of remaining files in powerful Super Bowl ad

Jeffrey Epstein survivors appeared in a television advert ahead of Super Bowl LX, demanding the US Justice Department release the remaining files.

The ad spot, which was unveiled by World Without Exploitation on Sunday (8 February) to coincide with the American football championship, features several women presenting younger photographs of themselves at the age they met Epstein, declaring “this girl deserves the truth”.

“After years of being kept apart we’re standing together,” the eight women said as they called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the remaining records.

The DoJ says that the withheld files either reveal victims’ identities, contain child pornography or interfere with ongoing federal investigations.