Katie Price has opened up on her whirlwind wedding to Lee Andrews, insisting that she is “not stupid” amid a wave of online concern about the relationship.

Last month, Price married Andrews in a Dubai ceremony, days after the pair met in real life.

Since the wedding, allegations against Andrews, including claims that he used AI to fake photos with celebrities and has lied about his credentials, have surfaced.

Responding to the concerns, the star said in a YouTube vlog on Sunday (8 February) that she is a “grown woman” and will do what she thinks is best for her.

“At the end of the day, no one knows what I know. It's only been speculated by the press. I am very happy and that's all that matters.”