Euphoria, Blade Runner, and the TV shows dominating 2026

2026 is already shaping up to be a huge year for the small screen. From the long-awaited return of Euphoria to a live-action Blade Runner series, there’s no shortage of ambitious TV on the horizon.

This week on Streamline, we break down which shows are worth adding to your watchlist this year, including the long-awaited return of Bridgerton, Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale sequel The Testaments, and Prime Video’s Legally Blonde prequel Elle.

Consider this your essential guide to the TV everyone will be talking about this year.

