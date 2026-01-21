Valentino’s beloved pugs say goodbye at public viewing

Valentino's beloved pugs said goodbye to him as they attended his public viewing on Wednesday, 21 January.

Italy is paying its final tribute to the legendary designer, who died at age 93 at his Rome residence on Monday.

Valentino Garavani made his high-glamour gowns and trademark red an iconic symbol of Italian elegance, building his fashion house in the country's capital.

Hundreds of people lined up to pass in front of his casket and bid their final farewell.

His funeral will be held on Friday in the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.