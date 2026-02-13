Footage shows moment dog rescues person from snow hole

This is the moment a ski patrol dog undertook a rescue as part of a training session in the French Alps.

Specially trained Collie Oldo was tasked with carrying out rescues as part of his regular avalanche training in the resorts of Les Menuires and Val Thorens.

Oldo proved his incredible skills by uncovering Helly Hansen’s Beki Sharman, who was buried in a purpose built snow hole as part of the training exercise set up by the area’s snow patrollers.

Afterwards, Sharman said: “The reality of the ‘rescue’ becomes very real, very quickly but as soon as I heard the sniffing and digging, I was instantly relieved and excited to see my furry hero.”