Why Rihanna’s Met Gala “steak bake” dress was a huge deal

Rihanna’s Met Gala dress remains unrivalled.

In 2015 the theme was “China Through The Looking Glass” but Rihanna was one of the few celebrities who actually wore a dress made by a Chinese designer. The designer, Guo Pei is known as the Coco Chanel of China.

Rihanna said she’d been researching Chinese fashion and design online when she stumbled upon this look. As a huge yellow, furry dress it also visibly stands out. Her look also became a hit with internet as memers turned her into everything from a Greggs sausage roll to a paddling pool.