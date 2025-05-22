Annie DiRusso is one of her generation’s most exciting new talents, having recently released her brilliant debut album, Super Pedestrian.

The Nashville-based indie-rock artist was born and raised in New York, and incorporates street-smart, witty songwriting and buzzy DIY indie sounds with sprawling Americana sensibilities.

For Music Box, she performed her latest single “Back in Town” along with “Legs”. Catch her on tour in North America from 23 May.

Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.