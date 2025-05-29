Independent TV
Why Arsenal want Martin Zubimendi so badly
Arsenal are (apparently) the first major movers of the transfer window with the €60m signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
But with The Gunners desperate for a new striker and other attackers, why has Mikel Arteta instead splashed the cash on a defensive midfielder?
Adam Clery dives deep into his game, and Arsenal's issues, to explain why it actually makes sense.
