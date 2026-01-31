Mrs Hinch gives emotional update after family home broken into by ‘cowards’

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch gave a tearful update on a recent break-in at her mother’s home, which saw her late father’s jewellery stolen.

The social media star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, revealed earlier this week that her father’s possessions were take-in during the burglary at her old home in Maldon, Essex.

After a brief pause from social media, Mrs Hinch returned in a teary video to call out the “cowardly” individuals.

“I just feel so sad for my mum because to have her jewellery stolen is one thing but when it's things like your engagement ring, your wedding ring, your eternity ring and obviously from my dad, it's just really stung.”