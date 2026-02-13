Lindsey Vonn shares video update from hospital bed after horror Olympic crash

Lindsey Vonn has shared an update from her hospital bed after her horror Winter Olympic crash.

The 41-year-old athlete crashed just 13 seconds into her run during last Sunday’s race and was airlifted from the course to a local hospital, where doctors revealed she had suffered a complex tibia fracture.

This latest injury followed a ruptured ACL in her left knee, sustained in another crash just nine days prior to Sunday’s event.

Posting a video on Instagram on Friday (13 February), Vonn said she is taking things “one step at a time”.

While admitting she is starting to feel more like herself following the crash, Vonn revealed she will undergo surgery on Saturday and will also require further operations when she gets back home.