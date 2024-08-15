Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

The Brazilian Navy’s alert for rough seas in Rio de Janeiro gave the green light for the sixth edition of Itacoatiara Big Wave surf event, attracting national and international surfers to compete in powerful waves over 13 feet tall.

Itacoatiara beach’s one-day main event had 16 tow-in surfing teams made up of two competitors in each team, alternating between surfing and driving the team’s jet ski.

Surfers used to Portugal’s Nazaré massive waves, like Pedro Scooby, Lucas Chumbo, and others, didn’t snub the smaller but violent waves.

“First time in Itacoatiara is challenging,” Italian surfer Francisco Porcella said.

Itacoatiara beach, located west of Rio de Janeiro, is known for its powerful beach break waves.