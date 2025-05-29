Why Crystal Palace deserved to win the FA Cup

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace are improbable FA Cup winners after an incredible 1-0 win over Manchester City.

But in an exhilarating game filled with contentious moments, there's been some criticism of their style of play and the perceived "luck" they had with some decisions.

Utter rubbish.

Adam Clery breaks down the game (and the side's previous meeting) to show why Palace are a brilliant team and more than worthy winners.