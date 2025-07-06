Netanyahu at crossroads as Trump’s Hamas ceasefire deal offers clear route to peace

Benjamin Netanyahu will fly into the White House tonight (6 Jul) ahead of pivotal talks with Donald Trump and pressure from all sides to bring about an end to the 21-month war on Gaza.

Israel has already accepted a US-brokered framework on a 60-day truce. On Friday, Trump was equivocal on Hamas’ acceptance of the deal, which, sources have told The Independent, hinge on whether or not it will lead to further negotiations for a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew looks at the main sticking points to the deal for both sides, and whether Netanyahu’s third visit to Trump’s White House in six months will finally mark the beginning of the end of the war.