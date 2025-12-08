Ana de Armas rejects Martin Brundle’s grid walk chat in awkward interaction

Ana de Armas rejected Martin Brundle's request for an interview during his famous grid walk at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday (7 December).

The Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver, 66, spotted the James Bond actor, 37, on the grid ahead of Lando Norris's victory.

Brundle asked for a quick chat; it was not clear if De Armas responded, but she smiled and walked away.

Brundle’s eccentric grid walk interviews, where he speaks to drivers, team principals and VIPs just before the start of a Grand Prix, have been a cornerstone of motorsport coverage since the 1990s.

In 2023, Cara Delevigne appeared to snub Brundle at the British Grand Prix, leading to this viral interaction.

F1 has a rule requiring celebrities to lose their bodyguards before the start of races, according to Brundle.