Watch: F1 legend Martin Brundle’s awkward grid walk exchange with Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne appeared to snub Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The motorsports legend turned Sky Sports broadcaster was embarking on one of his famous grid walks at Silverstone when he bumped into the supermodel.

“She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody needs to talk on the grid, that’s the deal now,” Brundle said, struggling to reach Delevingne for an interview.

The 30-year-old can then be heard responding “No” as he asks for a “quick chat”.

“Oh well, I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting,” Brundle says, walking away.