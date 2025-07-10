Five common habits that age your brain revealed by doctor

A doctor has revealed five common habits that can age your brain.

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday (10 July), Dr Amir Khan explained that multitasking, which he described as "like having too many apps open in your head," raises cortisol — a stress hormone — and studies have shown that it decreases gray matter in your brain which is responsible for focus and emotion, Dr Amir explained.

He went on to describe how chronic sleep deprivation, doom scrolling, skipping meals, and reduced social contact can also have a big impact.

"If you're not seeing people, our brains are designed to gossip.

"If you're not doing that, that can lead to social isolation, which has been linked to dementia, and one researcher linked social isolation to the equivalent of having 15 cigarettes a day."