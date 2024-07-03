Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires char region

Cars could be seen being swept away by flash flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico after heavy rain engulfed roads - following weeks of wildfires.

Dirty water took out anything in its path, with the National Weather Service encouraging residents to “seek higher ground”. It comes just days after 1,400 buildings were burnt and two people killed by the fires, as well as the evacuation of over 8,000 residents.

It’s thought the original wildfires, spanning over 15,000 acres, were caused by a mixture of hot weather and windy conditions.