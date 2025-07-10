Alarm disrupts Sky News broadcast during live report

A live broadcast by Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury was briefly interrupted by an unexpected alarm while she was reporting from the newsroom.

The broadcaster had been discussing major reforms to Royal Mail deliveries when the alarm sounded. She paused momentarily but continued her report without addressing the interruption.

No evacuation was observed, and Sky News has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

The cause of the alarm remains unknown, and no further details have been confirmed.