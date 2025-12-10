Santa-approved budgeting: Gabriel Nussbaum’s guide to a smarter Christmas

In this episode of Money Smart, Gabriel-as-Father-Christmas shares practical tips for avoiding overspending, staying out of debt, and keeping your emergency funds intact over the festive period. From setting gift budgets per person to banking part of your cash gifts, he covers clever ways to keep the season merry without the money stress. Gabriel also explores smart swaps for 2026, like experiences instead of things and using no-fee cards when travelling. Watch the full episode for a mix of fun, festive flair, and genuinely useful advice.