The Traitors' latest banished contestant, Fiona Hughes, left the Uncloaked studio in stitches as she revealed she'd been confronted by police after the show.

The local government officer, 62, from Swansea, had been tasked with being the Secret Traitor by Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking to Ed Gamble on the follow-up show after she was banished, Fiona explained that she had been advised to set up her social media profiles on a separate mobile phone after the show, recalling that she went into a shop and asked for a "burner phone" — only to find herself faced with police officers shortly afterwards.