The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
In this week’s TravelSmart, we’re on the golden shores of Costa Daurada as Simon Calder explores one of Spain’s best-kept secrets, where Blue Flag beaches, water sports and a popular theme park combine to make an ideal family getaway.
The Independent’s travel correspondent shares his advice on where to visit for kid-friendly fun – as well as culture and history – along with his money-saving tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your holiday.
Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.
