Trump furiously brands question about Epstein ‘a desecration’ amid mounting criticism

Donald Trump branded a question about Jeffrey Epstein a “desecration” amid rising criticism after the Department of Justice stated that there was no “client list”.

Taking questions following a meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday (8 July), the president exclaimed “are we still talking about this guy?” when a journalist asked about the disgraced financier.

Just as Attorney General Pam Bondi was about to respond, Mr Trump interrupted to say: “This guy has been talked about for years, we have Texas, we have this [referring to the Ukraine war], and people are still talking about this creep?”

“I can’t believe you are asking a question on Epstein when we are having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Trump repeatedly promised to release ‘the Epstein files’ during his 2024 election campaign.