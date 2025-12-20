Meet the man who set up the UK’s only Father Christmas school

Are you planning on taking your children to visit Father Christmas this weekend?

The Independent sat down with Santa expert and founder of the UK’s only Father Christmas school, James Lovell, to find out more about what this important job entails

Mr Lovell, who created the UK’s only genuine training school for professional Father Christmases back in 1998, explained how it is vital to have the best suit, beard and of course, that sparkle in the eyes.

Mr Lovell said: “You’ve got to make sure that when you are teaching, you look at every aspect of the role.”

It is vital professional Santa’s not only look fantastic, but they also know the history of Saint Nicholas and the names and characteristics of all the reindeer.