Dr Amir Khan shares 'need to know' warning over omeprazole use

Dr Amir Khan has issued a warning to those who take omeprazole, a medicine used to treat conditions such as heartburn and acid reflux.

The Lorraine and Good Morning Britain resident doctor explained that the medication is "brilliant for settling acid" but long-term use can mean your body absorbs less vitamin B12, magnesium, and calcium, which can leave you feeling tired or at risk of weaker bones.

He advised that if you have been on the medication for a long time, it may be worth checking your vitamin levels.

"Don't just stop your medication suddenly, always speak to your GP or pharmacist if you have any concerns," Dr Khan reiterated.